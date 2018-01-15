An octopus has been recently caught on camera by a scuba diver changing its body colour. The rare footage captured by Hector Seguin shows the sea creature's body lighting up in an attempt to camouflage itself from potential predators.

The 52-year-old scuba diver was diving at Ewa Pinnacles, just off the south-west coast of O'ahu, Hawaii, when he noticed the majestic animal's skills who might have felt threatened by the cameraman's presence.

According to a Daily Mail report, Seguin said: "Whilst scuba diving I spotted this particular octopus just lying right out in the open on the reef.

"It was pretty incredible to see this happen right in front of my eyes -- all creatures of the undersea world are amazing in their own way."

Octopuses are part of the cephalapod family and many of these animals have special cells known as chromataphores in their skin that allow them to control their skin colour, like chameleons do.

Mind-Blowing Octopus color change ?

by IG@rubergnick pic.twitter.com/a5vVSMlBn2 — Nature is Amazing ? (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 14, 2018

Camouflage is, however, just one of the remarkable ways of self-preservation of the highly-intelligent sea creature.

They can not only change the colour but can also change the texture of their skin to blend in with the environment. They can contract or expand their skin to appear smoother or rougher depending on the terrain.

They also have a "jet propulsion" method of escape, where they rapidly shoot out water to propel themselves away from danger.

The jet of water is often accompanied by the release of a large amount of ink to confuse and evade potential predators.

The Hawaiian native, who has completed over 3,500 scuba dives, said he has never seen an octopus so close, and therefore never before caught the colour-changing animal on camera.