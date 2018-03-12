The makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer October have released the much-awaited trailer of the movie. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October showcases a unique love story, and the trailer suggested the same.

Varun plays the character of a hotel management staff, and his co-actress Banita Sandhu also is a part of the team. The trailer moves around Varun's character Dan, who initially remains indifferent to everything.

However, later he starts feeling for Bandita's character after she suffers an accident and is admitted in ICU. The trailer of October shows that the film will not be like just any other Bollywood love story.

The trailer moves forward with some soothing background score all through. Dan's character seems to be a unique one, and Varun's performance appears to be of top-notch in the trailer. Bandita doesn't have much screen space in the trailer, but her character also appears to be a strong one.

Although the trailer doesn't give a clear picture of the plot of the movie, October appears to be an out-of-the-box love story that is likely to add another feather to Varun's fine career.

Meanwhile, people have been praising October trailer on social media. People are not just liking Varun and Bandita's characters, a lot is being talked about the cinematic nuances of the movie as well.

Varun has been one such new generation actor who has been doing a lot of diverse roles. Having started his filmy career with Student of the Year, Varun has gone a long way with different kinds of movies like Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2 and many others.

Now the actor is all set to impress his fans with yet another unique role and story, which is already getting a lot of love. Watch the trailer of October below: