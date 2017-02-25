Former United States President Barack Obama drew a huge crowd on Friday as he visited an office building in New York, according to media reports.

A large crowd of New Yorkers cheered for the former president after he was spotted at downtown Starbucks in Manhattan holding a cup of coffee, according to CBS News.

Obama, who has been making headlines over the past month for holidaying with Richard Branson, was seen leaving the 160 Fifth Avenue around noon and reportedly "caused quite a commotion."

Videos of people cheering Obama as the former president walked to his motorcade have emerged online.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

Obama can be seen waving at the crowd in the clip and breaking into his signature smile before putting his sunglasses on and entering the SUV.

Obama just left a meeting off 5th Ave. Hundred outside cheering. pic.twitter.com/6oPC3yCEEX — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 24, 2017

Obama was in the Big Apple to catch a revival of Arthur Miller's 'The Price' with his daughter Malia. The duo attended the play starring Danny Devito, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht at the American Airlines Theatre on Friday.

Former President Obama, daughter Malia leave theater after watching "The Price" on Broadway https://t.co/tzKPwwakn3 pic.twitter.com/rhZOVzLpKn — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 25, 2017

The former president has kept a low profile after he left the White House in January. Obama, the former Democratic senator from Illinois, was elected president in 2008. He was the first black president in the history of the United States and served a second term from 2012.