People of the United States of America and the world, prepare yourself for an emotional farewell as President Barack Obama is all set to deliver his farewell speech.

The countdown to the day began the moment President Barack Obama announced that he would not contest Presidential elections 2016. Ever since, Trump was elected as next US President, Obama has been thanking the country and hosting gatherings to thank communities, defence, celebrities and everyone who has supported him through the eight-year-journey.

Obama will take the centre stage as the President for one last time on January 10. In his farewell message posted on the official website of the White House, Obama wrote:

In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead. On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person. I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here. Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better. So I hope you'll join me one last time. Because, for me, it's always been about you. President Barack Obama

So come together, with all your tissue boxes, and sit down to bid farewell to President Barack Obama at 9 PM EST, 8 PM CST, 2 AM GMT (January 11) and 7:30 AM IST (January 11). You can view the entire speech live on the White House website, White House's official Facebook page.