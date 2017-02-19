Released late last year, Netflix's December show, The OA surprised the TV world as the show became an instant hit among the online streaming platform.

The story of a blind girl who goes in search of her father lands up in a near-death experience wooed viewers so much that the online platform renewed the show in less than three months after its release. Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, fans wait to find out if Prairie gets through to Homer following the cliff-hanging season one end.

In a report by Inverse Entertainment website, Brit Marling is quoted sharing limited details of season 2. "The first part is the story of a young woman who is traumatised and tells a group of boys this story and in doing so, allows them to face a moment of their own crisis at the end. That is the self-contained story but the more science fiction metaphysical threads are open ended, so there can be a part 2 in which we can dive into those spaces," she said. This statement hints that The OA's story is indeed the truth.

There were many fan theories that suggested that Prairie is making up those stories. Fans pointed out a few details from the show, which Marling shares, will play an important part in the second season.

Without revealing anything in detail, the actress shared in her season 2 announcement video: "There were things we thought it would take the audience to find - like to unravel the Braille that's in the background of the FBI agents office. Within 48 hours someone had posted it — we thought that would be harder to find," a surprised Marling said.

If you look closely, the Braille reads Prairie's fellow captive Rachel's name. She is the only one who hasn't unlocked a movement in her NDE. "It was very important that it was all ultimately solvable. We designed the ending from the very beginning," she revealed. So what could be the mystery behind the name appearing on the Braille? Fans have to wait for season 2 to premiere to get all their answers.

Though confirmed, The OA season 2 hasn't received a possible premiere date yet. Until then you can stream all the episodes on Netflix. You can get all updates on The OA here.