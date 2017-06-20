Day-by-day, Yoga is becoming an important part of our lives. The ancient form of exercise's growing popularity is exceeding borders and boundaries as more people are turning towards the form for a healthier lifestyle.

However, with changing lifestyles and time, the age-old traditional form of exercise is getting a contemporary twist to it. There are more "kinds" of yoga that are evolving and garnering online media attention.

Unless you have been living under a rock, there are all chances that you must have come across one of the following five popular yoga styles. These yoga styles either involve you stripping down, working out with your pet dog or enjoy a drink.

So, let's embark on a crazy journey of different types/usual types of yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day that is marked on June 21, every year.

Nude Yoga:

Nude Yoga was first introduced in the West in the 1960s but fizzled out soon. It was in 2001 that the now popular style came back as a trend thanks to Aaron Star, a yoga expert, the trend has returned. After he opened Bold and Naked yoga studio in New York and New Yorkers thronged to the venue. His website explains that the style attempts to remove shame and negativity associated with the body and instil confidence in its devotees.

Hot Yoga:

Another style that went viral during the early 2000, the hot yoga saw people in US going bonkers about the new yoga style. The off-beat yoga style watches a hot yoga guru and students in nothing but swimsuits in a hot steamy room that is heated to 95-100 degrees Fahrenheit. It was made popular by yoga guru Bikram Choudhury.

Dog Yoga aka Doga:

No pupper was harmed in the attempt of this Aṣṭāvakrāsana ? A post shared by Somer Dice (@lucky_dice1) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Does your pet dog not allow you to exercise in peace? Why not involve him in the routine as well. A growing number of studios across the world are involve the canine in the yoga routines helps improve heart health and digestion in dogs and helps reduce stress among humans. You can also try goat yoga if you are not interested in the dog version of it.

Beer Yoga:

Cheers to the weekend!!! Go see @valerie_jeanne @rebelkettle tomorrow morning at 10 for #beeryoga ?❤️ sad to miss it this week! A post shared by Mandy Tennyson (Woodruff) (@mandytennyson) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The internationally viral yoga style is finding its way from London to New York and Australia. Mashable reports that a beer yoga expert recalls the first reference of beer yoga in the American beach party, Burning Man. However, the origins of this new fade are still unknown.

Aerial Yoga:

When your legs are all jacked up from arm balances, but you're serene as heck because you're hanging upside down from a random aerial silk at a gorgeous beach bar/restaurant in Costa Rica #lifesgood A post shared by Jessie Shapiro (@yogawithjessie) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Like yoga on the floor wasn't enough, you can perform a few aasanas mid air. The unique style watches a yoga practitioner using anti-gravity hammocks and props that aid the body in positioning and alignment. The yoga involves Pilates, gymnastics and dance.

What would you try? Let us know in the comments below