After Emma Watson, now Amanda Seyfried's private photos have been doing the rounds on social media. The leaked photos of the pregnant actress feature her nude images, including those showing her "intimate moments" with her ex-boyfriend.

The nude photos of the actress were published on the site Celeb Jihad, which is said to be a celebrity gossip site from Islamic extremists. The leaked news became known on Tuesday night, after social media users' tweeted saying that they have access to Seyfried's nude photos.

Reddit users posted on a thread about Watson and Seyfried's private photos leak. A user, who started the thread, said, "There may be a few more names added to that list but these are the big two. Don't want to break any Reddit rules so no links right now but there should be some really good drama over the next few days."

"wow they were real,@AmandaSeyfried nudes are a new leak,22 pics out so far, @EmmaWatson leaked as well,122 pictures so far #thefappening2017," Twitter user Niklas Patric tweeted.

Seyfried's legal team is taking action against Celeb Jihad, and has sent a threatening letter asking the site to take down the nude photos of the Letters from Juliet actress. According to TMZ, the letter states the photos were illegally obtained by a third party and were later leaked to Celeb Jihad.

"It recently has come to our client's attention that several very private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend have been reproduced and posted," the letter said. "These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried's knowledge or consent."

The letter also asks the owner of the website to "preserve all electronic and paper evidence in your possession. Such evidence includes all emails, text messages, chat logs, screenshots or other electronic or paper documents stored on the work or home computers or mobile devices of your employees or on the cloud."