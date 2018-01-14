Several events took centre stage online over the past week – the all-black Golden Globe Awards 2018, Critics' Choice Awards 2018 and more. However, many celebrities also took to Instagram to share the first shoot of the year and first covers they featured on in 2018.
From the gorgeous Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham to Kendall Jenner, several models unveiled the cover of magazines they adorned. Klum and Jenner made a raunchy start to the year as they gave fans some eye-popping visuals of their curves.
Following in Klum's steps into the raunchy start, Emily Ratajkowski recently bared it all for a sizzling picture. Covering her modesty with her long locks and hands, the 26-year-old left little to the imagination.
While Ratajkowski flaunted her curves nude, Demi Lovato did the same thing, but with her bikini on. The former Disney star showed off her incredibly toned derriere to the camera. Megan Fox, too, joined in to tease fans when she posted a lingerie-clad picture. Dressed in a pair of lacy blue innerwear, Meghan had fans gasping for breath.
Meanwhile, many models are still in vacation mode and are giving fans some solid travel goals for the year. Models like Izabel Goulart, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio are making followers envious by donning some amazing bikinis and diving into the sea.
Without further ado, here are a few of the hottest photos from this week:
