Several events took centre stage online over the past week – the all-black Golden Globe Awards 2018, Critics' Choice Awards 2018 and more. However, many celebrities also took to Instagram to share the first shoot of the year and first covers they featured on in 2018.

From the gorgeous Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham to Kendall Jenner, several models unveiled the cover of magazines they adorned. Klum and Jenner made a raunchy start to the year as they gave fans some eye-popping visuals of their curves.

Following in Klum's steps into the raunchy start, Emily Ratajkowski recently bared it all for a sizzling picture. Covering her modesty with her long locks and hands, the 26-year-old left little to the imagination.

While Ratajkowski flaunted her curves nude, Demi Lovato did the same thing, but with her bikini on. The former Disney star showed off her incredibly toned derriere to the camera. Megan Fox, too, joined in to tease fans when she posted a lingerie-clad picture. Dressed in a pair of lacy blue innerwear, Meghan had fans gasping for breath.

Meanwhile, many models are still in vacation mode and are giving fans some solid travel goals for the year. Models like Izabel Goulart, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio are making followers envious by donning some amazing bikinis and diving into the sea.

Without further ado, here are a few of the hottest photos from this week:

Emily Ratajkowski

Demi Lovato

#tellmeyouloveme A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

Irina Shayk

☀️ A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:51pm PST ?? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

Alessandra Ambrosio

Heidi Klum

Kendall Jenner

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:36am PST

Stella Maxwell

? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:33am PST

Izabel Goulart

Megan Fox

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jan 13, 2018 at 10:03am PST

Ashley Graham