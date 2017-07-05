ZTE's Nubia brand is making its presence felt in India with a series of new smartphone launches. The company brings an exciting shift in the paradigm of a rather monotonous smartphone trend. Packed with top-notch features, Nubia welcomed a new smartphone – the N2 – in India on Wednesday.

Nubia N2 is bundled with series of latest features and specifications packed inside a 7.9mm metal unibody. From a reliable camera to a lasting battery, Nubia N2 fulfils all the consumer demands in a premium smartphone. But don't expect the phone to come at a really cheap price.

Nubia N2 is available exclusively on Amazon India for Rs. 15,999. Most buyers would ask if the phone is really worth its price. Here are all the specifications of the N2 smartphone to help you answer that. We haven't reviewed the phone to pronounce a final verdict, but the specs can give an ideal picture of whether Nubia's latest smartphone has got what it takes to survive the competition.

The biggest highlight of the Nubia N2 is its 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims to last about 3 days on a single charge. We haven't had any premium smartphone run for such long durations, and Nubia's commitment makes us wonder.

Nubia says the N2's power management and system optimisation allows the phone to run for 12 hours of web browsing, 60 hours of voice calling, 41.5 hours of music, 11 hours of video streaming or 8.4 hours of gaming on a single charge. We will test the phone's potential in our review.

"With proprietary Neo Power technology and 5000mAh battery, this device lasts 3 days on a single charge. Nubia is overwhelmed with the affection it has received in India market and we are determined to introduce products that continue to enrich lives of our customers."

Other than an impressive battery, Nubia N2 also has a decent pair of cameras. The rear side of the phone packs a 13MP Sony IMX258, stacked CMOS sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash, whereas the front side has a 16MP Samsung 3P3ST, BSI CMOS sensor with f2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens. This should certainly impress selfie lovers.

Nubia N2 will show your captured photos and videos on a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display, which has a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and Android Marshmallow-based Nubia UI 4.0.

The new smartphone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers along with hybrid dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE and a 3.5mm headphone jack for your headphones.