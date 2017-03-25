Actress Hamsa Nandini has revealed that she is teaming up with actor Junior NTR again in his upcoming movie NTR27, which is directed by Bobby aka KS Ravindra of Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame.

Hamsa Nandini is known as a popular item girl in South India and some of her dance numbers have become chartbusters. But the makers of NTR27 have reportedly roped her in for a small role in the untitled movie. But it is not clear whether the actress will shake a leg with the actor or not.

"It's a small part and the director wanted someone with a familiar face, who would also bring freshness to the part. He felt Hamsa was a good choice. She brings something new to the table and is good with emoting too. She was approached and things fell into place pretty quickly. In fact, this is the first time she's shooting with Jr NTR and is quite chuffed," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Hamsa Nandini had made a special appearance in Junior NTR's 2013 action masala flick Ramayya Vasthavayya. She was sizzling in the item number of the movie and her presence was one of the highlights of the film. The actress will be seen alongside the young tiger for the second time in Bobby's film.

It was earlier rumoured that Hamsa Nandini would be seen with Junior NTR for the first time. The actress took to her Twitter handle to correct the reports this afternoon. She posted a picture of a report published in an English daily. She tweeted: "It's not the first time I am sharing screen space with Tarak."