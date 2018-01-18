Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has released the first look of the biopic on his father NT Rama Rao on Thursday, January 18, coinciding with the 22nd death anniversary of the legendary actor.

It is already known that Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing his father in the biopic on NTR. Ever since he announced the film, the fans of Nandamuri family have been eagerly waiting to see its first look.

In the mid of December 2017, Balakrishna took a couple of days' break from his busy schedule of Jai Simha to shoot for the teaser of NTR's biopic. Many of his fans thought that he might release this first look video on the 22nd death anniversary of his father NT Rama Rao. But the actor went on to release its first look on Wednesday.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who is popularly known as NTR, is the most revered Telugu actor. He acted in more than 300 movies. Many of them have not only become hit at the box office, but have also gone on to become evergreen films. He plunged into the politics and served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms and contributed to the development of the state during his tenure.

Many film goers are curious to know about what the biopic of NTR will focus on. Film critic Hemanth Kumar CR tweeted, "Eagerly waiting for this biopic of a legend and Telugu cinema icon & Former CM #NTRamaRao garu. I wonder what's the time frame that Teja and Balakrishna are going to explore from NTR's life in this film. It's a long story and the major drama is all in 80s & 90s #NTBiopic (sic)"

Balayya's brother Harikrishna visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad along with his sons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram paid tribute to him. Along with the first look of NTR's biopic, the photos featuring them paying tributes are creating a lot of buzz on the social media.

Today, the people across both the Telugu states are remembering this great former chief minister and superstar of Tollywood. Several took to Twitter and paid tributes to him by sharing his iconic posters.

Mann‏ (@mann070707) tweeted, "Saluting the pioneer who legitimised women's right to property in India, who entrusted the political power to the backward castes, who introduced the pro poor schemes for providing basic necessities #NTRAMARAO."