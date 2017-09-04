Arunachal Pradesh
[Representational Image]Reuters

A National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN-K) militant was killed and an Indian Army jawan injured in an operation conducted by the special forces along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation, which began at 7:30 am on Monday, is still underway in the heavily forested area of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Security personnel also recovered a radio set and ammunition, including an AK-56, a hand grenade and live bullets during the raid.

More details are awaited.

 

