As the military standoff in the Doklam plateau continues, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon to attend a multilateral security meet. Doval is also expected to hold talks with China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi to break the deadlock.

Sikkim Standoff: Chinese media calls Ajit Doval 'main schemer' behind dispute, says visit won't sway Beijing

The standoff has been continuing for over a month. The dispute began when the Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road in the Bhutanese territory. India feels that the construction in the region will seriously affect the security in the tri-junction and the sensitive Chicken Neck joining the northeast with mainland India.

Doval will be meeting President Xi Jinping with his counterparts from BRICS countries on Friday.

The BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) will discuss issues like counter-terrorism and cyber-security as a run-up to the summit that will be held in Xiamen city in September.

However, the main focus of the visit is to resolve the India-china issue in the Sikkim region.

Beijing had told India on Wednesday that the only way to resolve the standoff was that New Delhi has to withdraw its troops from Doklam, which is under Beijing's control but claimed by Thimphu, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a press meet, in Bangkok had said that Indian officials publicly said Chinese soldiers didn't enter the Indian Territory.

He added that this meant that the "Indian side admitted (crossing) into Chinese territory". However, he also added that it was indeed simple to resolve the issue." Indian troops have to go out," stated Yi.