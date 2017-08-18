Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) emerged as the winner with a good collection at the worldwide box office in the first week, while Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) and LIE failed to make it big.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri had a good hype and promotion and there were a lot of expectations from the film, as it is the next release for Rana Daggubati after Baahubali 2. The movie opened to good response and did decent business at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie remained rock-steady on the weekdays and its collection was very good on Tuesday, due to the Independence Day holiday.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has collected approximately over Rs 33 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has earned Rs 20+ crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 19 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has not only recovered the distributors' investments, but has also earned them the profit share of Rs 1 crore in seven days. It is expected to fetch more profit in week 2.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka also debuted with good response and made decent collection at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. The Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul Preet Singh starrer also fared well on the weekdays. Its opening week collection is almost close to that of Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka has collected approximately Rs 27.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The film has earned Rs 17 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 34 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 50 per cent of their investment and it would struggle to return the remaining money. It is likely to end up incurring losses to the distributors.

When compared to these two films, LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) was released in a lesser number of cinema halls across the globe, but the film received good response in the existing number of cinema halls. The Hanu Raghavapudi-directed action thriller managed to fare well throughout its opening week.

LIE has collected approximately Rs 18 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 13 crore for its distributors, who reportedly invested Rs 18 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has recovered over 70 per cent of their investments and is set to return the remaining sum in the coming weeks.