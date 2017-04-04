Mohanlal had announced on March 3 that his upcoming movie, 1971 Beyond Borders, will be the first Malayalam film to have specially-designed virtual reality experiences. Now, viewers can watch the trailer of the war drama along with the superstar and director Major Ravi.

In the 360° video shared on his social media page, Mohanlal is seen inviting the audience to watch the trailer with him. The unique experience has been created by VR Studios.

Join me and Major Ravi ​ in Virtual Reality as we watch the trailer of 1971 Beyond Borders. Thanks VR Studios​ for creating this unique VR experience. Please watch this in a VR headset at the highest resolution. If you are using a phone or tablet, select HD and turn your phone or scroll with your fingers on the screen to see all parts of the 360 Video. #1971BBVR

1971 Beyond Borders, based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, is the fourth movie in the Major Mahadevan series of Mohanlal and Major Ravi. Expectations are sky high from the film, as the team has always impressed the audience with their war movies — Keerthi Chakra, Kurukshetra and Kandahar. In the upcoming film, the superstar appears in dual roles as Colonel Mahadevan and Major Sahadevan.

Mohanlal's 1971: Beyond Borders also marks the Mollywood debut of Telugu actor Allu Sirish as Lieutenant Chinmay and Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh as Lieutenant Colonel Rana Sharif. The movie also stars Asha Sharath, Srushti Dange and Priyanka Agrawal. Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Saiju Kurup and Devan, among many others, also form the ensemble cast of the big budget movie, bankrolled by Haneef Mohammed. The much-awaited Mohanlal-starrer has been scheduled to hit the screens on April 7.