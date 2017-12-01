The previous month on the same day Huawei released two new flagships in the Mate series, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the latest high-end smartphones offering the best features in the market at the moment. However, the Chinese giant didn't mention a possible availability for the competitive US market.

According to some reports, the Mate 10 Pro could be released in early 2018 by AT&T. However, if you still want to buy the two devices, you can find it on Amazon.

The smartphones which are available on Amazon are sold by third-party vendors, and they are international models which clearly mean that they don't come with US warranty.

The unlocked Huawei Mate 10 comes with a price tag of $699 at Amazon, while the unlocked Mate 10 Pro is being sold for about $919. Both the smartphones may seem costly considering the Chinese pricing, however as per the US standards, they're still selling for less than the popular iPhone X.

Both handsets will work on GSM/LTE carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but they're not compatible with Verizon and Sprint. The Mate 10 is available in two colour variants Black and Mocha Brown, while the Pro version can be bought in Mocha Brown only.

Recalling the specifications, the Huawei Mate 10 comes with the in-house made Kirin 970 AI capable chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone features a 5.9-inch display with a 2K resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

On the other side, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs the same Kirin 970 AI capable chipset but coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage option. Moreover, the handset comes with a bigger screen size of 6.0-inch with the 2160x1080p resolution sitting at the current 18:9 standards.

If you just can't wait until next year and you badly want to grab a Huawei Mate 10 right now, ignoring the US warranty, you can order yours via Amazon.