Upendra, who has been part of a lot of remakes over the years, is reportedly set to star in the Kannada remake of 3 Idiots.

The Times of India reports that Upendra will team up with K Madesh for the project. Madesh, who has a proven track record of remaking other language films into Kannada, is helming the project. Rachita Ram will fill the shoes of Kareena Kapoor, the original female lead.

Multifaceted Sadhu Kokila will score the music for the untitled project. It may be recalled that he had earlier composed songs for Upendra's films H20 and Rakhta Kaneeru.

Rajesh Katta is said to crank the camera for the flick.

The rumours of 3 Idiots' Kannada remake had surfaced many times in the past with Ganesh in the lead.

Upendra had earlier featured in remake films like Nagarahavu (Baazigar), Naanu Naane (Raja Hindustani), Gokarna (Annamalai), Gowramma (Nuvvu Naaku Nachav) to name a few. Recently, he starred in Mukunda Murari, the remake of Bollywood flick Mukundra Murari.

Currently, Upendra is working in Upendra Matte Hutti Baa, Inti Prema.

3 Idiots is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in India. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial was remade in Tamil by maverick filmmaker Shankar as Nanban with Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead.

Both the Tamil and Hindi versions have been huge commercial successes. It remains to be seen whether the Kannada version will strike gold at Karnataka box office.