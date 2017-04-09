Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight has not only fragmented the team of The Kapil Sharma Show, but also caused the channel's disappointment with the downfall of the TRP ratings. Now the buzz is that Navjot Singh Sidhu too didn't turn up for the latest episode.

Sidhu has tried to play a mediator to sort things out between Sunil and Kapil, and also tried to bring back the former comedian to the show. But his efforts were in vain and now, it is being reported that Sidhu is not happy with the current situation and is not enjoying the show.

According to SpotboyE, the former cricketer ditched Kapil during the latest episode that featured Sonakshi Sinha as the guest. Reports also suggest that Kapil is keeping himself busy with the shoot of his movie Firangi, and is wrapping up the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show quickly. In fact, he is said to be scheduling it according to his diary.

This has messed up other artistes' schedules, including that of Sidhu paaji. He is also busy with his political career currently. Sidhu was at a rally show in Delhi the entire afternoon and Kapil scheduled the shoot in Mumbai at night.

Hence, Sidhu decided to stay back and didn't fly to Mumbai to shoot for Kapil's show.

It has also been said that Sony channel will show Kapil the door if he fails to improve the TRP ratings of the show. Also, the channel might offer Sunil a new show.

The Kapil Sharma Show's last episode featured Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana as the guests. Watch it here: