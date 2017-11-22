After Padmavati release was postponed for an indefinite period, Kapil Sharma's movie Firangi took its slot.

The makers of Firangi have pushed its release date from November 24 to December 1, which was earlier the release date of Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

"Kapil Sharma's #Firangi, which was scheduled to release on 24 Nov 2017, is now pushed to 1 Dec 2017... Directed by Rajiev Dhingra... Stars Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Firangi was supposed to hit the screens alongside Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar and Julie 2. However, the makers of Kapil's film decided to cash in on the situation by taking the slot vacated by Padmavati and chose December 1 for the release.

Not just Firangi, the release date of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout had also been changed after Padmavati release got delayed. Originally scheduled to hit the screens on December 15, Monsoon Shootout will now release on December 8, about a week earlier.

The film was earlier scheduled to release between Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai. It would have got just one week time at the box office as Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the screens on December 22. However, now the film will get two weeks time frame before Salman Khan's big film comes.

Although the controversy around Padmavati has been troubling its makers, as the saying goes, one man's loss is another's gain, several other low budget films like Firangi and Monsoon Shootout got benefitted.

It will be interesting to see if any other movie also tries to cash in on Padmavati's delay.