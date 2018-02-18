If you enjoy traveling with your family or group, Indian Railways (IR) has got good news for you. Online booking for reserving coaches, special trains and saloons on full tariff rate (FTR) can now be made through a "single window booking system" of the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC). You don't need to produce a written request to the railway authorities anymore.

Until now, in order to book a coach or a special train, a customer had to submit a written request to the chief booking officer or the station master of the particular station from where the journey would begin, specifying journey details for the FTR booking.

"Henceforth, any individual or party seeking to book trains/coaches on FTR shall approach the IRCTC and the IRCTC will book trains/coaches online on behalf of the individual or party", the February circular by IR read.

Terming the reservation system as cumbersome, a railway official pointed out that until now, an individual was issued a receipt with the FTR number printed on it only after certain deposit was made in cash. The process was time-consuming, the official added.

If you are booking the coaches or saloons on FTR through IRCTC, a service charge of 30% of the fare will be levied.

According to the norms, reservation seekers have to pay a security deposit of Rs 50,000 per coach. In the new online system for mass booking, the circular says, the transaction will be carried out digitally.

CR to Run 22 Special Trains for Holi and Long Weekend.https://t.co/CgGRP0CbBg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 4, 2018

Earlier this month, the railways announced 22 special trains for the Holi festival to ease the holiday rush.

The IR is also on a mass recruitment drive. Last week, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Indian Railway's recruitment drives through which around 1 lakh vacancies will be filled.