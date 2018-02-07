A French court has ruled that it is now illegal for drivers to use mobile phones in their cars even if the vehicle is stopped, pulled over or have the hazard lights on. Although the law is not applicable for hands-free devices like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it does restrict wireless headsets.

The law states: "The use of a telephone held in hand by the driver of a vehicle in circulation is prohibited."

In the United States, drivers have an option of pulling their cars to the side of the road for taking important calls, but in France, if you do so, you will be fined 135 Euros ($167 USD) and get some points added to your driving records.

The only acceptable time to use a phone in a car - without a hands-free set - would be if the vehicle was parked in a designated parking area, proper car park, or private driveway. This new law only allows drivers to use the phone when involved in an accident or during mechanical problems.

According to court, the handsets which are placed in a hands-free car kit can be used by the person behind the wheel.

As per The Local, France has a bad record of fatal accidents. In 2016, the death toll had reached 3,469.

Smartphone makers have been developing software changes which can detect when a user is driving like Car Mode, Apple's Do Not Disturb and many more. However, these are not 100 percent reliable.