After film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of Padmavati on January 27, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who would hit him with shoes.

BJP leader Akhilesh Khandelwal took to Facebook and announced the bounty. "They are trying to distort our history to show us in poor light in public. We can no more remain silent. We consider it our responsibility to rein in such forces," Akhilesh told Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier, Bhansali was slapped on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur by members of a local organisation, Rajpur Karni Sena. The attackers claimed that Bhansali distorted facts in his movie and would show Rani Padmini in a bad light.

While the attack on the film-maker has been receiving strong reactions from various corners, this latest announcement of reward for hitting Bhansali with shoe received flak from the opposition.

The ruckus around the movie, Padmavati, started after it was rumoured that the film includes some explicit scenes between the character of Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, there is no confirmation whether the rumours are true or not.

The movie, Padmavati, had been in controversy for other reasons as well. Earlier, there were rumours that Deepika would be paired along with Fawad Khan, but later it turned out to be Shahid Kapoor, who grabbed the role of King Ratan Singh.