It's been four months since the makers of the Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam released the song Jimikki Kammal from the Mohanlal-starrer, but the Jimikki fever doesn't look like stalling anytime soon.

After it became the favourite of millions, now Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has admitted that he is obsessed with Shaan Rahman's music, and added that he cannot stop listening to it.

"Current obsession: Jimikki kammal. Can't stop listening to it!!! Awesomeness. #jimikki #newfav #gottagetupandance [sic]," Abhishek tweeted on Friday, December 1.

Elated by the reaction of Bachchan Jr, music composer Shaan took to Facebook to express his happiness. "Lost for words ❤❤ Junior Bachan tweeted about Jimikki !! [sic]," Shaan posted.

Will we see Aaradhya Bachchan dancing to the popular song soon, following in the footsteps of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva, who won the hearts of Keralites with her Ambalapuzhai Unni Kannanod song? Only time will tell. But yes, we are waiting for that!

Jimikki Kammal crossing boundaries

The song's audio track hit the Internet an became a near-instant sensation, forcing its makers to unveil its video even before the movie's theatrical release.

The hilariously folkish number garnered tremendous response from the audience and is one of the most-watched videos on YouTube.

At the time of reporting, the three-minute-14-second video has been viewed over 52 million times.

After the team of Velipadinte Pusthakam introduced the Jimikki Dance challenge, inviting viewers to dance to the tune of the hit song, Jimikki Kammal became the hot favourite of the season and even an inevitable part of almost all Onam celebrations across the globe.

