The total revenue collected under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) kept falling for the second straight month to Rs 80,808 crore in November from Rs 83,346 crore in October, official data showed on Tuesday.

GST collection in September was over Rs 92,000 crore.

"The total collection under GST for the month of December, 2017 has been Rs 80,808 crore till December 25," according to a tweet from the ministry's official Twitter handle.

The December collection actually relates to taxes paid for the month of November.

The GST collection for the month of July was over Rs 95,000 crore, while for August, it was more than Rs 91,000 crore. September's indirect tax collection stood at over Rs 92,150 crore.

Of the Rs 80,808 crore, Rs 13,089 crore has been collected as Central GST, Rs 18,650 crore as State GST, Rs 41,270 crore as Integrated GST and Rs 7,798 crore as compensation cess, it added.