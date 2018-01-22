Six-time champion Novak Djokovic faces NextGen champion Hyeon Chung in a much-anticipated fourth-round match of Australian Open 2018 at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 22.

Returning from an elbow injury layoff, Djokovic has so far looked comfortable in Melbourne, easing past the likes of Donald Young, Gael Monfils and Albert Ramos Vinolas en route to the second week of the season's first Grand Slam.

Concerns over his participation after he failed to recover in time from his elbow issues for the season-opening Qatar Open remained.

The world number 12 also took a couple of medical timeouts to treat his hip during the second set of his third-round match on Saturday against Ramos Vinolas but he got back on his feet to demolish the Spaniard in straight sets.

However, Djokovic is all set for his first tough test on comeback as he faces an in-form Chung, who outclassed world number four Alexander Zverev in five sets on Saturday.

All eyes on Chung

The 21-year-old South Korean, who won the inaugural NextGen ATP Finals in Milan last year, came back from behind after losing the first set to complete a 5-7, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over the top-ranked German.

Chung stayed calm under pressure against Zverev and showed no signs of a dip in intensity even as the match went to the fifth set.

The youngster will be well served if he remains resilient against the former world number one, who has not won a Grand Slam title since his French Open win in 2016. Notably, Djokovic crushed Chung in their only previous meeting, which came at the Australian Open first round in 2016.

The in-form South Korean though has a huge opportunity to announce his arrival at the biggest stage, but it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of playing a big match against a resurgent Djokovic.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Hyeon Chung will not start before 7 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST, 8 am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage