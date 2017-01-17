As soon as the Australian Open 2017 draw was announced, everyone was talking about Novak Djokovic's opening round contest against Fernando Verdasco. The time has come for the Serbian to overcome a tricky opening round clash against the Spaniard on Tuesday.

With top players like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer starting their campaign with a win, Djokovic will be keen to join them in the second round. But his task is much difficult than his fellow compatriots as Verdasco has it in him to stun the former world number one, which the Serbian must be aware of.

Though the 33-year old Spaniard might not have won a single grand slam, Verdasco has defeated some top players in the past, which will egg him to deliver one of his best games in the grand stage against Djokovic. The Serbian has finished second best against Verdasco four times in the past, and Djokovic will not want to make this encounter his fifth loss in his professional career. Verdasco last defeated the former world number one in 2010.

Many may be talking about this as a tough draw for Djokovic, but the defending champion thinks otherwise, and views it as a challenge.

"I can't call it a nightmare draw. I just see it as a huge challenge. I hope I'll be able to deliver. He has won against most of the top players. He's not overwhelmed by the occasion. I hope I will not get to the stage where I have to defend match points," Euro Sport quoted Djokovic as saying.

Irrespective of how Djokovic may think about this game, tennis fans are excited about it, which promises to be exciting. Normally, one does not get to see such players in action against one another in the opening round, and Djokovic has to come with a solid game to seal his second round berth.

The Serbian has always been a player, who takes his game to the next level when required. Djokovic can unsettle any player in the ATP circuit with his all-round game, which includes some strong plays from the baseline.

However, Djokovic must be extremely careful with Verdasco, who has a strong game from the back end of the court too, and his forehand is something, which can prove to be a huge threat to Djokovic.

Verdasco will take inspiration from their last clash in Doha, where they met earlier this month, where the Serbian survived five crucial match points to emerge victorious.

On paper, Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite, but he cannot take it easy against the Spaniard.

When to Watch Live

Djokovic vs Verdasco Australian Open match is scheduled for a 7pm local time (1.30pm IST, 8am GMT, 3am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information are as follows:

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.