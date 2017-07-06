The year 2017 has not gone according to plan for Novak Djokovic. He has not been able to play the kind of tennis he is known for. However, the former world number one will be keen to get back on track at Wimbledon. He is set to face Adam Pavlasek in the second round on Thursday.

Undoubtedly, Djokovic is a world-class player. He might not be on top of his game at the moment, but it's just a matter of time before he brings on his A-game.

Djokovic, after winning the Aegon International Eastbourne last week, will have his tails up. He showed some good form in the first round too before Martin Klizan retired in the second set. The Serbian should cruise to the third round by beating Pavlasek.

The match against Pavlasek might not be a stern test, but it will definitely help him find his rhythm, as the competition will be tougher in the next rounds.

Pavlasek beat American Ernesto Escobedo in the first round to set up a date with Djokovic, and the Czech player will give his best shot to pull an upset.

This is going to be the duo's first head-to-head encounter.

With Djokovic's experience and skills, it would be difficult for the Czech to trouble the Serbian. If Djokovic starts well, the match could be over soon, but if Pavlasek gets his game going, it will make an interesting watch.

To be fair, even if Pavlasek wins just one set, it could be a victory for him, but he might have greater ambitions in Wimbledon as he never got past the second round in any grand slam event.

Where to watch live

Novak Djokovic vs Adam Pavlasek is scheduled for 1 pm BST, 8 am ET, 5.30 pm IST. TV and live streaming information are given below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.