The intense rivalry between the top two players in the men's singles competition, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, was quite a spectacle last year. It has continued to enthrall the game's lovers in 2017 as well as the two locked horns in the final of the Qatar Open in Doha in the first major ATP competition of the year. The Serb had the last laugh this time as he beat the World No. 1 in a tight three-set affair 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The match was a treat to watch as both players matched each other with solid skills and looked in great touch. However, it was the controlled aggression of Djokovic which helped him prevail over the Scot.

Djokovic won the first set with some astounding tennis but make no mistake that Murray also played well. Murray matched up to Djokovic's game in the second set and the two produced some wonderful rallies and quality groundstrokes from the baseline. Murray took his game a notch higher in the second set to take the game into the decider.

With Djokovic having lost the ATP World Tour Finals to Murray in November 2016, the Serbian was in no mood to concede defeat in yet another final of an ATP event. The former world No. 1 clinched the final set 6-4 to avenge the November loss.

Djokovic agreed that his 2017 season could not have got off to a greater start after his triumph over Murray.

"Best scenario I could ask for at the beginning of the season. Playing all five matches in this tournament and then three hours against No. 1 of the world, biggest rival, and winning in a thrilling marathon match. It was a really, really thrilling performance from both of us. Just a great way to start the year," ATP's official website quoted 29-year-old Djokovic as saying.

With an emphatic start to 2017, Djokovic will be keen to carry the form into the first Grand Slam of the year – Australian Open – which begins on January 16.