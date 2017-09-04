Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, former world number one in the women and men's competition, may not be participating in the US Open, but they had reasons to celebrate. Serena became a proud mother as she welcomed a baby girl into her world on Friday while Djokovic's wife Jelena has also gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday.

Djokovic and Jelena have reportedly named their daughter Tara. She is their second child. They already have a 3-year-old Stefan. Various sportspersons congratulated Djokovic on Twitter.

Will Tara bring luck?

The former world number one, due to his elbow injury, has been ruled out of 2017, and has more time to spend with his family, especially wife Jelena and daughter Tara. The tennis player was disappointing in 2017, and one hopes that Tara can bring luck in his professional career.

The year 2017 has been quite miserable as far as Djokovic's standards are concerned. The Serbian only won two titles, and neither of them were grand slams. It is for the first time in the last six years that Djokovic will end the year without a single grand slam against his name. This is terrible for Djokovic, who won three and two grand slams in 2015, 2016 respectively.

With some time off from tennis due to the injury, the Serbian can come back fresh into game, which could do wonders for one of the best tennis players of the generation. Djokovic will be hungry for success in 2018, and will be keeping his focus on the Australia Open, which is the year's first slam.

However, Djokovic should just enjoy the moment (becoming a dad) and not think too much about tennis, and rather create some wonderful moments with the baby girl. After a few months, he can concentrate and plan for the year ahead.

We will get to know if Tara can bring luck in 2018.