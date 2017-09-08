Senior actor Sudarshan, who worked in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, passed away on Friday, September 8. He was 78 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

He was suffering from old-age related ailments and suffered a leg injury two days ago after he slipped and feel on the floor in bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital and his health deteriorated due to multiple factors, say reports.

Sudarshan was estimated to have acted in over 250 films in multiple languages. He was born on 2 May, 1939 to filmmaker-actor R Nagendra Rao and Ratnabai. As he the film background it was not a difficult task for him to enter films.

He turned hero at the age of 21 in Vijayanagarada Veeraputra. He played lead roles in over 60 films.

Naguva Hoovu, Mareyada Deepavali, Maria, My Darling, Paayum Puli, Mata were some of his notable films. He was last seen in Golden Star Ganesh's Zoom.