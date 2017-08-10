Controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om is set to face a jail term in a nine-year-old case. The self-proclaimed godman was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday, August 9.

Swami Om's brother Pramod Jha had filed a case claiming that he had stolen bicycles and important documents from his shop, Press Trust of India reports. Last year, Swami Om aka Vinodanand Jha was declared a proclaimed offender by Saket Court in Delhi and a non-bailable warrant was also issued.

Pramod had filed a FIR against Swami Om in November 2008 at Lodhi Colony police station.

Pramod had accused him of breaking the lock of his bicycle shop along with three men and stealing 11 bicycles, expensive spare parts, sale deed of the house and important documents, a police officer said.

The officer further revealed how the controversial godman was caught. He was apparently hiding in a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and was arrested by a joint team of Lodhi Colony police station and the Inter-State Cell of Crime Branch.

Swami Om's indecent actions are not new to anybody. Also called as Om Swami, the godman was kicked out of Bigg Boss for misbehaving with fellow woman contestant.

He was recently thrashed by locals in Delhi when he tried to misbehave with a woman during a cultural event. In February, a woman had also accused him and his associate of allegedly outraging her modesty by ripping off her clothes.

Swami Om had also made headline when disgusting videos of him with topless woman went viral.