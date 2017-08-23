Sunny Leone has made all her fans go crazy with her sexy moves in the song Trippy Trippy from the movie Bhoomi. However, latest rumours suggest that it is Malaika Arora who was supposed to shake her legs in the track.

It has been reported that the makers of the movie first approached Malaika for the item song Trippy Trippy but the actress could not be part of it due to date issues.

"Malaika was approached for the Trippy song first. But when she was approached for the song she had date issues," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying. Eventually, the song went to Sunny, who certainly nailed it with her sensual moves.

While Sunny appears to be the current favourite "item girl", Malaika was once the most sought after for item songs. She has multiple item songs to her credit like Munni Badnam, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fevicol Se among others.

On the other side, Sunny has of late been coming up with back to back hit item tracks like Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Piya More and now Trippy Trippy. With the kind of response that the latest video song received, the makers of Bhoomi certainly won't regret of not being able to get Malaika on board.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film that also features Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie is about a father-daughter relationship, and how the former takes vengeance for the atrocity meted out to his child. The film is slated to be released on September 22.