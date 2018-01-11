It was a thrilling last-ball finish to the game in Visakhapatnam today (January 11) but was overshadowed by unwanted protest and arguments by one team.

Karnataka edged Hyderabad by two runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Hyderabad needed 24 off 12 balls. The equation came down to eight in the final over bowled by Stuart Binny.

On the last ball, Hyderabad needed three and wicketkeeper CM Gautam produced a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mohammed Siraj triggering celebrations for Karnataka.

Hyderabad felt they were robbed of two runs, the same margin which they lost by. Their captain Ambati Rayudu and team-mates protested on the ground delaying the start of the next game between Andhra and Kerala.

Due to Hyderabad players' protest eating into the match time, the second contest was reduced to 13 overs per side.

The contention over two runs came when Karnataka's total was added with the same after the umpires failed to spot a Hyderabad player stepping onto the boundary rope.

A Karnataka team official, who did not want to be named, confirmed to International Business Times, India that Hyderabad were informed that they would be chasing 206 and not 204.

"It was not right by Hyderabad. They were informed at the innings break that they would be chasing 206. Match referee rightly said we have won. This was not a tie. As soon as the match ended, we had to vacated the dressing room for the next game. We did the same, had lunch and left for our hotel," Karnataka team official said.

He also added that there was no argument between Karnataka and Hyderabad players over those runs. "Karnataka and Hyderabad players did not have any argument over those two runs. It was only between captain Rayudu and match officials," he said.

"Can you believe it. They have won by two runs. Those two runs were added before the innings started. Well done Vinay Kumar. You argued with the umpires and he got those two runs added to the total and rightly so," former cricketer Amol Muzumdar said on commentary after the final ball.

During the innings, it was given as two runs and later at the break, when Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar spoke and convinced the officials, it was added to the final tally.

It was on the fourth ball of the second over from Siraj when Karun Nair's shot was fielded in the deep by Mehdi Hasan. However, he touched the rope when he had ball in his hand. Umpires failed to see this but replays confirmed it and commentators called it. The match was live on Star Sports.

Later, Karnataka officials and captain spoke to umpires and the score was corrected. Hyderabad were informed before their run chase. But Rayudu unnecessarily turned up after the game to protest and argue with match referee and umpires. It was not in the spirit of the game.

Will the match referee Rajib Deb Burman take action against Rayudu and his players?

Watch the match highlights here

Scores in brief

Karnataka 205/5 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 77, K Gowtham 57, Ravi Kiran 2/33) beat Hyderabad 203/9 in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 70, Tanmay Agarwal 38, Bavanaka Sandeep 34, Stuart Binny 3/29).