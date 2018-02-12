Remember that mystery girl who tried to hide her face after she was spotted with Arbaaz Khan on a dinner date last month? Her identity has finally been revealed.

Post his separation with Malaika Arora Khan last year, Arbaaz Khan was spotted having a gala time with a couple of girls which he later denied dating them and maintained being single.

Last year, it was reported that Arbaaz was dating Goa-based restaurateur Yellow Mehra but he squashed the rumours and admitted that he was dating a Romanian woman named Alexandria. And though he revealed details about his relationship status, the Dabangg actor maintained that it was just a fling and nothing concrete.

But now it looks like Arbaaz has already found love in this young mystery girl who rushed into an auto after paparazzi started clicking her pictures after getting caught on a dinner date with the actor.

According to a report in Filmy Monkey, the girl in question is a 25-year-old fashion blogger named Pallavi Saini who is an alumnus of Delhi University and currently is living in Mumbai.

After digging a bit on social media, we found that Arbaaz has recently started following Pallavi on Instagram. And the girl, who evidently seems like an introvert, has kept her account private.

Recently, Arbaaz and Pallavi were again spotted together over lunch in Mumbai. The girl, who was visibly camera shy, was again seen hiding her face while she was getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Interestingly, the two were seen making a separate exit one after the other and didn't want to get photographed together after enjoying lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Whether Arbaaz is dating Pallavi or not, only time will tell but it has definitely made the loose lips talking about them.