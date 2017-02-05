There has always been a debate on who is the bigger superstar among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Now, SRK himself claimed that he is the biggest star on the planet.

hah Rukh Khan promotes Raees on The Kapil Sharma Show [PHOTOS]

Shah Rukh's latest release Raees has been doing well commercially, but the film could not make as much impact as Salman's Sultan and Aamir's Dangal at the box office. Comparisons are being made among the three films, but SRK said box office numbers do not matter to him.

At a recent event Shah Rukh was asked about Raees being compared with Sultan and Dangal. "I have answered this question earlier as well and you guys like to ask such questions to run the headlines 'Shah Rukh Khan accepts that he isn't as big as star as other two Khans' and I am not such a big fool to say that. I am the biggest star on the planet and numbers don't make any difference," Catch News quoted SRK as saying.

However, the Raees actor said this on a funny note. Earlier, Shah Rukh had responded to the same comparison saying that such comparisons are "weird" because every film has its own limited business.

"Why should we compare with only the last big hit like Dangal and Sultan, which are much bigger hits than perhaps this film can ever be. We know that. That comparison from outside, very good. From inside, we know the truth that there is a limit it will go and if it reaches we will be happy," SRK had told PTI.

Meanwhile, Salman had finished shooting for Tubelight recently and Aamir threw a success party over the brilliant response Dangal had received, both critically and commercially.