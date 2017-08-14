Ford India is gearing up for the launch of the new EcoSport. The updated version of the compact SUV is expected to enter the market next month with new petrol powertrain. While there are no other models from American carmaker are expected this year, new Ford Figo might be the star in 2018.

The company has already started testing the 2018 Ford Figo facelift. A test mule of the purported model has been spied for the first time in India by Autocar. The car with full camouflage has been spotted near Pune.

The spy image is not good enough to understand any exterior changes on the new Figo. However, a design shift in line with the new generation of Ford cars can be expected. The highlight in the exterior is expected to be a larger grille in line with the new EcoSport. In addition, the dashboard will have space for a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest interface.

Meanwhile, the latest addition under the hood will be an all new petrol mill. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor is a derivative of the new Dragon series of petrol engines. The engine is expected to make India debut in the EcoSport next month and hence, new Figo will be the second model to receive new powertrain.

The engine is expected to replace both 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol mills powering the current Figo. The 1.5-litre diesel mill in the current Figo develops 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque. This engine will be carried over with tweaks.

For 2019, it has been reported that Ford India is readying an all-new hatchback and a sedan – codenamed B562 and B563 – to take on the Hyundai i20 and the Honda City.

Source: Autocar India