Not My President Day’ protesters rally in US

  • February 21, 2017 15:49 IST
    By Reuters
Critics of President Donald Trump held signs calling him a mockery and demanding his impeachment in Washington D.C. on 20 February. Marching in the US capital, hundreds protested against Trump on the Presidents Day Holiday.
