- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Not My President Day’ protesters rally in US
Critics of President Donald Trump held signs calling him a mockery and demanding his impeachment in Washington D.C. on 20 February. Marching in the US capital, hundreds protested against Trump on the Presidents Day Holiday.
Most popular