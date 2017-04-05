While it is believed that Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, it seems it wasn't Kapil's first film. According to a SpotboyE report, the ace comedian started his Bollywood career with a film starring Harman Baweja, Genelia D'Souza and Nana Patekar. He apparently essayed the role of Nana's servant.

Titled It's My Life, the film was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie was announced in 2008, but due to some reason it didn't release then. However, as per the latest report, the film will hit the theatres soon after the release of Sridevi's Mom. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently shooting for the next Bollywood film, Firangi, which is co-produced by him.

Meanwhile, Kapil has been in news for all the wrong reasons after his infamous mid-air brawl with co-star Sunil Grover. It was said that Kapil, in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted Sunil on the flight while returning from Australia. Despite Kapil's multiple apologies to Sunil, the latter is in no mood to return to the show.

Soon after Sunil's exit, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra also left Kapil's show. Their absence from The Kapil Sharma Show has greatly affected its ratings. Recently, the makers roped in Raju Srivastav as a replacement of Sunil on the show.