Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan announced their new film 'The Zoya Factor', an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller, that will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and release in April next year.
IBTimes India looks at other Bollywood movies that were adapted from novels:
First things first, no one can forget Chetan Bhagat's bestsellers that were turned into films, a few of which have become blockbuster hits.
Chetan Bhagat has given us five Bollywood movies:
- Hello starring Salman Khan — One Night at the Call Centre.
- 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi — Five Point Someone
- Kai Po Che starring Sushant Singh Rajput — Three Mistakes of my Life
- 2 States featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt — 2 States
- Half-Girlfriend featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor — Half-Girlfriend
Then comes Vishal Bhardhwaj into the picture, who is highly inspired by Shakespeare.
- Omkara: Starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as main leads, Omkara is an adaption of Shakespeare's Othello.
- Maqbool: Vishal Bharadwaj's Maqbool is based on a Shakespearean play, Macbeth.
- Haider: Shahid Kapoor's film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet.
The other films are:
- Parineeta: Vidya Balan's film is based on Bengali novel Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.
- The Blue Umbrella: Novel 'The Blue Umbrella' written by Ruskin Bond was made into a film in 2005, starring Shreya Sharma and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.
- Pinjar: The Punjabi novel by Amrita Pritam 'Pinjar' became a film in 2003, starring Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpai and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles. The film is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.
- Namesake: By the same, it was the first book written by Jhumpa Lahiri. The film starred actors like Irrfan Khan and Tabu, and was directed by Mira Nair in 2007.
- Lootera: O. Henry's short story, The Last Leaf came on screen through Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.
- Saawariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's debut film is an adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story, White Nights.