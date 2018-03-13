Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan announced their new film 'The Zoya Factor', an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller, that will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and release in April next year.

IBTimes India looks at other Bollywood movies that were adapted from novels:



First things first, no one can forget Chetan Bhagat's bestsellers that were turned into films, a few of which have become blockbuster hits.

Chetan Bhagat has given us five Bollywood movies:

Hello starring Salman Khan — One Night at the Call Centre. 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi — Five Point Someone Kai Po Che starring Sushant Singh Rajput — Three Mistakes of my Life 2 States featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt — 2 States Half-Girlfriend featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor — Half-Girlfriend

Then comes Vishal Bhardhwaj into the picture, who is highly inspired by Shakespeare.

Omkara: Starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as main leads, Omkara is an adaption of Shakespeare's Othello. Maqbool: Vishal Bharadwaj's Maqbool is based on a Shakespearean play, Macbeth. Haider: Shahid Kapoor's film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The other films are: