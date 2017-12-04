Television czarina Ekta Kapoor has been ruling the television industry for more than a decade with her super successful shows under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

And a couple of months ago, she ventured into the digital space with her new application Alt Balaji. The new app has been presenting some groundbreaking shows, which are now watched by millions.

After the roaring success of Bose: Dead/Alive recently, Alt Balaji has now made it to the top 4 most popular apps on Google and the third largest streaming platform after Netflix and Amazon Prime. Ekta took to Instagram to announce the news.

Besides Bose: Dead/Alive, some other popular Alt Balaji shows are Ragini MMS Returns, Dev DD, The Test Case and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Meanwhile, Ekta is gearing up to launch a new set of web series. There were reports that one of her web series is titled Kapoors and revolves around a businessman and his love for his family. Kushal Tandon, who was last seen on hit show Beyhadh, has been roped in to play the lead role.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, which went on to become a hit in the digital space, is all set for a new season. Interestingly, the second season will see a new cast - Samir Kochhar, who had shared the screen space with Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Mouni Roy is also expected to kick start the shoot of Alt Balaji's Mehrunisa after the completion of her second Bollywood project Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.