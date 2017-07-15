For Ferrari, the LaFerrari is not just another car model. It is the culmination of all their technical brilliance with inputs from Formula One program as well. Hence the company called it the LaFerrari indicating that it is the "definitive" Ferrari.

The company has sold only 500 units of the limited edition worldwide at a cost of around £1 million (Rs 8.42 crore) each. When the owner of each unit is boasting of their priced passion, boxer Floyd Mayweather must have been laughing at them. You cannot complain about that when is he arguably the first person in the world owning not one but two Ferrari LaFerraris.

In a YouTube video posted by FightHype, the man himself says he now owns a pair of LaFerraris – one red and one white. Ferrari aficionados know that LaFerrari is not offered in the white shade by the company. However, Ferrari has always been open to custom finishes performed on high-end hypercars. With the deep pockets of Mayweather, a white LaFerrari is definitely possible.

In the video, Mayweather also flashes some expensive watches, goes gaga over how much money he has and pulls out a handwritten $100 million-dollar cheque. The video has been uploaded at a time when Mayweather is deemed to be in trouble with the tax man.

Coming back to the LaFerrari, It is the first mild hybrid from Ferrari and production of the model ceased in 2015. It is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 combined with an electric motor. The forced induction engine develops 789bhp and 700Nm of torque supplemented by 161bhp KERS unit, which provides short bursts of extra power. The hybrid engine propels 950bhp of power and a combined torque of 900 Nm. The LaFerrari requires less than three seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill and has a top whack of over 350kmph.