It looks like the US auto Major Ford is planning for a slew of launches in India. While the arrival of the new EcoSport and Figo hatchback are confirmed through numerous spy shots and leaks, the latest is the spy image of a new prototype, which is believed to be the Figo Cross.

The image shared by Autocar India shows a Figo-like prototype with black cladding running across its body, indicating a crossover based on the hatchback. The test mule spotted was seen in fully camouflaged form, thus not revealing anything on the new model. With the Figo Cross, Ford could be eying the crossover segment, which is now being led by Hyundai i20 Active, Honda WR-V and Toyota Etios Cross. The new crossover of Ford could also get the new Dragon petrol engines like the new EcoSport and Figo twins.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor is a derivative of the new Dragon series of petrol engines. The engine is expected to make India debut in the EcoSport. It is expected to replace both 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol mills powering the current models.

Meanwhile, Ford is expected to launch the new version of its compact SUV -- EcoSport in India soon. The EcoSport in its new avatar is likely to sport changes inside out. Under the hood, it is expected to get a new petrol engine from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model. The EcoSport is currently powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines.

Source: ACI