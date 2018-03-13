In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is known for lending her voice to the popular song Titli in Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was groped by an unknown person in the crowd at an event on Sunday (March 11).

The singer, who was temporarily stunned into silence, shared her ordeal on Twitter and Instagram story section in a series of videos. She also urged women to speak out and expose their assaulters who touch them without their consent and eventually take advantage of their silence.

After almost aeons I got groped at an event yesterday. I happened to share this story on Instagram and what shocked me is how many men and women have been molested as children (teachers, brothers, co passengers, uncles, grandparents and even women) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 12, 2018

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity was manhandled at a public event. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor were also groped in public by their pervert fans in the past.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actress was once touched without her consent by a fan when she was busy obliging them with photos and autographs at a magazine launch in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress was mobbed when she was promoting her film Tees Maar Khan at a mall in Mumbai. Fortunately, her co-star Akshay Kumar came as a saviour and avoided the actress getting touched inappropriately by the crowd. In a similar incident in 2005, the actress was molested by the crowd when she was trying to get inside her car after attending a Durga Puja function in Kolkata.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor was manhandled when she was at Mumbai Chandan Cinemas for the promotion of her film Raanjhanaa. Her co-star Dhanush, however, tried to protect her from the crazy crowd who continued to grope her.

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe was molested multiple times when she was trying to enter her car attending the inauguration ceremony of a jewellery store in Pune in the past.

Kareena Kapoor

In the past, a man allegedly groped the Udta Punjab actress when she was leaving from an event in Mumbai. The incident had left the actress in shock.

Ameesha Patel

The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actress also faced a similar situation when a man touched her inappropriately in the crowd. However, the actress spotted the miscreant and slapped him hard immediately.

Bipasha Basu

The Jism actor also found herself in a similar situation multiple times in the past. In 2013, she was touched inappropriately by a stranger at Mumbai's night club. During the promotional event of Raaz 3 in Ahmedabad, a man tried to pull the actress' skirt when she was addressing the crowd.