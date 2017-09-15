Within a week after the launch of Apple's anniversary iPhone X (pronounced at iPhone 10) along with iPhone 8 (and 8 Plus), Google has officially released the Pixel 2 series launch teaser.

The company has confirmed to announce the new Pixel phone series on October 4, exactly one year after the first generation made its debut. Though there is no specific mention of the number of phones launching next month, but recent reliable reports have pointed that Google most probably will unveil two models — one smaller 4.97-inch Pixel 2 and the bigger 5.99-inch Pixel XL 2.

In the short 'Funny You Should Ask' teaser, Google has hinted that the upcoming Pixel 2 series phones will come with several upgrades and in the process, it has also mocked several rival phones. It has used the funny Google searches done by the users, complaining about their phones' low battery life, blurred photos, inadequate storage, not-so intelligent digital assistant, slow processor, overheating issue, body less sturdy and several other common mobile-related issues; some of the insults such as dumb, annoying and impersonal seem to be directly aimed at Apple iPhone X, as the Cupertino-company made no attempt to elaborate the personal assistant Siri's capabilities on its ultimate flagship phone of the decade, during the launch event.

At the end of the 35-second trailer, Google tells that all the aforementioned problems will be a thing of the past on October 4.

Google Pixel 2 series: Everything you need to know

As said before, Google is launching two phones, a generic Pixel 2 (aka Walleye) and big-screen Pixel 2 XL (aka Taimen).

First up, Pixel XL 2 is said to sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezel design language and boast AOD (Always-On-Display) feature.

On the back, it is expected flaunt a dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to the 2016-series models. However, there will a minor change in design; the glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have metal. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure.

Under-the-hood, it will house 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 3,000 (or more) mAh battery. Some might wonder that the cell capacity is a bit low for a 5.99-inch screen phone, but it has noted that the Android Oreo comes with optimized software and the power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor that promises day-long battery life if not more.

Rumours are rife that Google has decided to keep a single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for enhanced low-light images.

On the other hand, the generic Pixel 2 (4.97-inch) is also expected to have an almost identical design language as the last year's generic 5-inch Pixel phone. But, the successor might be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers.

It is said to flaunt a full-HD display (1920x1080p) with AOD feature and come with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage. Furthermore, Google Pixel 2 series owners are guaranteed to get a lifetime of unlimited cloud storage for the photos.

Word on the street is that both the Google Pixel 2 series models will also boast "Active Edge" feature similar to HTC U11's key feature — the "Edge Sense" squeezable frame technology.

For the uninitiated, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

In the Pixel 2 series, it is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

Google Pixel 2017 series will also be more durable than first generation, as they are coming with IP68 certifications, meaning the device owners will be able to take it for a dip in the swimming pool, for close to five feet underwater up to 30 minutes and even be able to take/make calls, snap photos as well.

Whereas the previous edition has just IP53 certification and the Google Pixel series owners can only answer calls during rain, but cannot take it near to the swimming pool.

