In a shocking incident, a Bhojpuri film actor has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping his son to teach a lesson to his ex-wife. Actor Mohammed Shahid took the help of his girlfriend to kidnap his son, who was in the custody of his ex-wife.

Shahid abducted his son from a market in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. After investigating for almost three months, a police team rescued the child from a house in Laxmi Nagar and reunited him with his mother.

Shahid had divorced his wife Muskaan around three months ago and the court had granted the custody of their two-year-old son to Muskaan. Since Shahid wanted to be with his son, he kidnapped him and kept him with girlfriend Sunaina Sharma alias Alisha. At the same time, he accused his ex-wife of selling his son, The Times of India reported.

The actor kidnapped his son on June 25. On that day, Shahid requested his ex-wife's mother to make him meet his son for Eid shopping. When he was talking to his ex-wife's mother, Alisha took the child to a relative's house to give him fruit juice. A day later, Muskaan filed a missing report.

Initially, Shahid showed that he was worried about his son and even co-operated with police in the investigation.

"Shahid initially joined the probe pretending to cooperate but later went missing, which made him a suspect. After about a week, the police noticed that the child's father was absconding. They traced him and tried to contact him but he avoided questioning. Several raids were conducted in Delhi and various part of Uttar Pradesh but the man could not be found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baniya told The Hindu.

On Monday, police arrested him from Laxmi Nagar Metro station. His girlfriend was also arrested in the kidnapping case.

"They were arrested and confessed to kidnapping the child from his Jamia Nagar home to teach a lesson to the mother [Shahid's ex-wife] as the accused was not allowed to meet his son," Baniya said.

Shahid is from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and has acted in a movie From Allahabad to Islamabad.