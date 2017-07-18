Nawazuddin Siddiqui has won hearts with his roles in the film industry, but it looks like Bollywood's dark side recently hit the actor. He has never received the chance to play characters similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but he has proved his acting skills on-screen.

Recently, Nawaz tweeted a cryptic message on Twitter which indicated that the industry is racist. Nawaz said: "Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that."

It was a bit weird from his side as Nawaz, in an interview last year, had said that there is no racism in Bollywood. "I think there is no racism in this film industry. They are only in need of talent though it takes time, if you are talented you will get your due. I am thankful to be part of this industry," he had said.

We don't know what happened to change Nawaz's viewpoint, but the tweet he posted is indeed true. Don't you think so?

The ace actor has always been part of either a gangster-like or subject-oriented movies or been the antagonist or the supporting actor.

Nawaz has won hearts with his performances in Bollywood films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees and Haraamkhor among others. He will be next seen in Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael.

He, however, has never received the opportunity to play a hero in a romantic movie opposite beautiful actresses like Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone.

Do you think it is because of Nawaz's looks? While his tweet has revealed the dark side of the industry, several fans have supported Nawaz on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Syed Yahya Hussaini‏ @SYahyaHussain

You're one of the best & evergreen actors of Indian cinema.

Abhinav Singh‏ @abhinavkis2608

Who give a damn about looks.. Hero ko acting aani chahiye Smart to Salman khan bhi hai...

Hansal Mehta‏ @mehtahansal

That's why you are special Nawaz

Sumit‏ @SRKholicSumit

You're an actor and not a model. You're one of the best talents we have in our country, sir.

Aalia Rasheed‏ @aaliaaaliya

You are one of the finest actors around. Looks has nothing to do with acting skills... you are An actor! a performer of a different league.