Madhuri Dixit's iconic number 'Ek Do Teen' from the movie Tezaab (1988) will be recreated in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani as the lead. Earlier it was reported that Disha will dance on the classic number. However, a fresh report by Mumbai Mirror suggests that it will be Jacqueline Fernandez who will have a special appearance in the Baaghi sequel.

Ek Do Teen is Laxmikanth-Pyarelal's evergreen number, which was sung by Alka Yagnik and choreographed by Saroj Khan. And now, Saroj Khan's assistant -- Ahmed Khan is directing the film and Ganesh Acharya who was a back-up dancer in the original song, will be choreographing Jacqueline.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ahmed said, "There will be three choreographers on the set today, that's a picture perfect moment in itself! It's an all-time favourite and I have asked Ganesh to retain Sarojji's famous hook steps and Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri Dixit's pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline's costume. I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone's mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting 'Mohini, Mohini' as Madhuri takes the stage."

Mirror quoted Saroj Khan who said, "It all happened a long time ago, all that I remember is that Madhuri was a trained Kathak dancer but had problems adapting to Bollywood style latka-jhatkas during her previous film Uttar Dakshin. Being a dancer myself, I choreographed the song in 20 minutes flat, but Madhuri found it difficult to shake her hips the way I wanted. We had intense rehearsals for 17 days before the shoot and Madhuri would diligently practice for 10 am to 10 pm every day. On the 10th day I told Madhuri that she was ready and didn't need to report for rehearsals anymore. But she insisted on coming for the remaining seven days anyway, quietly practicing in a corner. Every day, for those 17 days, she was there and when it was time for "Action", Madhuri was Mohini."

Ahmed Khan who has earlier worked with Jacqueline Fernandez for songs like 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan', 'Lat Lag Gayi' and 'Jumme Ki Raat' said, "She's the perfect choice."