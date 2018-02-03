Kareena Kapoor Khan is usually seen chilling and clicking some enviable selfies with her gal pals, which includes sister Karisma Kapoor and another sister duo - Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. However, it seems that the Veere Di Wedding actress has found a new girl gang to hang out with. Fret not, as the actress is still pals with her former girl gang, but there's a solid reason behind the new budding friendship with her new girl pals.

Recently, women empowerment campaigns such as #MeeToo and #TimesUp going on in Hollywood has jolted everyone making way for more inspiring and empowering stories to be heard. Kareena Kapoor Khan too is set to shoot a video for one such empowering campaign.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the campaign is titled 'And I Rise', an ode to iconic American authoractivist Maya Angelou's three-part series, And I Still Rise, a compilation of poems on phenomenal women and their determination to rise above difficulty and discouragement.

The tabloid report suggests that the video will see the Talaash actress share screen space with four exemplary women from different fields — activist Bharti Gehani, a paraplegic badminton player, transgender model Anjali Lama, plus-size model and make-up artist Kritika Gill, and rapper Sofia Ashraf.

For those who don't know Sofia Ashraf, she is an Indian rapper and a singer who brings out songs addressing the negligence of corporations to clean the mess after industrial disasters. For instance, 'Don't Work for Dow' criticised the international conglomerate's failure to compensate victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. And the other song 'Kodaikanal Won't' in 2015 addressed mercury poisoning in Kodaikanal caused by a thermometer factory.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena said, "This unique campaign is all about rising above the ordinary while continuing to be confident, elegant and, most importantly, a working woman."

Well-known fashion designer Anita Dongre will be styling these exemplary ladies for the video. The actress further added, "Anita's ideas are in sync with my personality. Since we will be shooting later this month with the video marking the onset of summer, the clothes will be fun, bright and wearable."