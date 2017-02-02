It now seems that the much-expected Google Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS update for Motorola's Moto Z Play phones will take some more time to complete its current roll-out path. Motorola has also officially confirmed this piece of development.

Now, if you are a user of Motorola Moto Z Play smartphones and are residing in Germany, then do be informed that the roll-out of Android Nougat firmware to your handsets would complete only in March. Therefore, you need not fret for now, in case your phones have not received Android Nougat as an OS update.

Motorola Deutschland has confirmed in an official tweet that the OS update has now been halted and its roll-out would next take place (and complete) only in March.

At this juncture, it is also worth noting that Motorola has confirmed that the most-expected Moto G4 range of smartphones would get Android Nougat this month. Therefore, Motorola G4 (the range in entirety) and Moto Z Play owners can check for Android Nougat OS update, beginning from the end of February and all through March.

For the uninitiated, the highly-anticipated Android Nougat OS update offers the following new features to existing Motorola smartphone users: