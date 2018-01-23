Shreyas Ghoshal has been taking things in stride since the beginning of 2017. And it seems like her luck has decided to ditch her in 2018 as well. Ask why? The songs which she sang for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Padmaavat have been removed from the final edit.

Padmaavat has been facing severe flak from Rajput Karni Sena, a Jaipur-based Rajput caste group, that alleged the movie of hurting their sentiments. It has been demanding a nationwide ban on the movie. The Central Board of Film Certification had suggested certain changes for the film after which the board passed it for theatrical release with a U/A certificate.

"Shreya had three songs in the album but because of the changes in the script, her songs had to be left out. The makers had no option than to remove those songs after the recommendations from the CBFC," a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

The news has come as a shock for her fans who have been eagerly waiting to hear the songs in her soulful voice in the film.

"@shreyaghoshal hereafter you may have to charge separately for singing & for using you as a brand - making you sing,releasing your songs earliest, making millions of us hype, then the song is not in the film - this has become a trend," one of Shreya Ghoshal fans expressed her disappointment.

Shreya replied the fan that sometimes these things tend to happen during the creative process. "Sweetheart.. Please don't be upset. These things happen during the creative process of making an extraordinary film. It's unavoidable. There are many songs recorded in a film, then script changes, scenes get modified. So some good songs gets unfortunately left out unintentionally," Ghoshal wrote.

Sweetheart.. Please don’t be upset. These things happen during the creative process of making an extraordinary film. It’s unavoidable. There are many songs recorded in a film, then script changes, scenes get modified. So some good songs gets unfortunately left out unintentionally — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 22, 2018

This is not the first time Shreya's already recorded songs were removed from a film. Earlier, her song from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees (2017) was axed from the final script. Later, one of her song from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was chopped off citing changes in the film's script.

Shreya Ghoshal's fans have been really hurt with these developments. The four-time National Award winner has been mesmerising the music lovers with her scintillating voice for over a decade in Bollywood.